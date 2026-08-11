Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayJharkhand protest Day 17RBI New Rule on Loan RecoveryOpen-Weight ModelsHindustan Copper Q1 resultsVB-G RAM G
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 42.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 42.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales decline 2.51% to Rs 39.59 crore

Net profit of Oceanic Foods rose 42.58% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 39.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales39.5940.61 -3 OPM %10.418.47 -PBDT3.452.52 37 PBT2.972.08 43 NP2.211.55 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Patspin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Patspin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jupiter Industries & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jupiter Industries & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Cosmo Ferrites standalone net profit rises 1880.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Cosmo Ferrites standalone net profit rises 1880.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit rises 17.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit rises 17.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sellowrap Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sellowrap Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:25 AM IST