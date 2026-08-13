Octal Credit Capital consolidated net profit rises 125.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Octal Credit Capital rose 125.40% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.080.0925.0022.221.430.641.430.641.420.63

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