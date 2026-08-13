Octal Credit Capital reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore

Octal Credit Capital reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.080.0912.5011.110.010.010.010.0100.01

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