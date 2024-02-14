Octavius Plantations standalone net profit declines 17.11% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 131.83% to Rs 7.72 croreNet profit of Octavius Plantations declined 17.11% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 131.83% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales7.723.33 132 OPM %10.6221.32 -PBDT0.790.78 1 PBT0.780.77 1 NP0.630.76 -17
