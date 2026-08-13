Octavius Plantations standalone net profit declines 53.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 132.01% to Rs 12.90 crore

Net profit of Octavius Plantations declined 53.57% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 132.01% to Rs 12.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.905.562.959.710.170.370.110.290.130.28

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