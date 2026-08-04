Odigma Consultancy Solutions standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 87.52% to Rs 12.32 crore

Net profit of Odigma Consultancy Solutions rose 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 87.52% to Rs 12.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.326.570.81-0.150.420.260.200.150.150.11

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