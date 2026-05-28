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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Odyssey Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Odyssey Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 63.44% to Rs 21.46 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Corporation reported to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.44% to Rs 21.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 229.17% to Rs 4.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 74.24% to Rs 49.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.4613.13 63 49.3828.34 74 OPM %-17.94-21.86 --12.09-13.51 - PBDT5.790.07 8171 12.135.36 126 PBT5.64-0.08 LP 11.514.83 138 NP2.54-0.30 LP 4.741.44 229

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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