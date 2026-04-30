Odyssey Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 2.82% to Rs 7.66 croreNet profit of Odyssey Technologies remain constant at Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.16% to Rs 4.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.15% to Rs 27.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.667.45 3 27.3027.26 0 OPM %23.7627.79 -15.4618.49 - PBDT2.692.81 -4 7.167.85 -9 PBT2.252.30 -2 5.415.82 -7 NP1.711.71 0 4.024.33 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Motilal Oswal Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 221.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST