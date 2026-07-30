Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 59.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.49% to Rs 5.74 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Technologies declined 59.26% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.746.01-0.706.820.661.150.300.730.220.54

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