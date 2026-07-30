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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 59.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 59.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 4.49% to Rs 5.74 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Technologies declined 59.26% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.746.01 -4 OPM %-0.706.82 -PBDT0.661.15 -43 PBT0.300.73 -59 NP0.220.54 -59

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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