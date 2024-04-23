Business Standard
Oil and Gas shares fall

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 109.86 points or 0.39% at 28388.94 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.37%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.23%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.11%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.87%), Linde India Ltd (up 0.65%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.18%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 2.58%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.63%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.23%) moved up.
At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 187.56 or 0.25% at 73836.18.
The Nifty 50 index was up 53.25 points or 0.24% at 22389.65.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 440.14 points or 0.96% at 46448.34.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 99.57 points or 0.73% at 13796.32.
On BSE,2369 shares were trading in green, 1384 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.
First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

