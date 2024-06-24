Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Oil & Gas index decreasing 85.59 points or 0.3% at 28777.71 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.27%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.75%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.72%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.69%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.24%), and Oil India Ltd (down 0.15%).

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.19%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.02%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.04%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 279.25 or 0.54% at 52215.78.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 99.35 points or 0.63% at 15767.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.1 points or 0.15% at 23536.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 155.69 points or 0.2% at 77365.59.

On BSE,2131 shares were trading in green, 1807 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

