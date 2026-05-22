Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.02% to Rs 29.86 crore

Net Loss of Oil Country Tubular reported to Rs 13.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.02% to Rs 29.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 61.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 31.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 42.97% to Rs 70.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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