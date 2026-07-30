Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 29.02% to Rs 17.44 croreNet Loss of Oil Country Tubular reported to Rs 15.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.02% to Rs 17.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.4424.57 -29 OPM %6.3135.78 -PBDT1.348.94 -85 PBT-15.25-8.40 -82 NP-15.11-8.81 -72
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 1:50 PM IST