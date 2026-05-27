OIL Green Energy signs JV agreement with Hindustan Waste Treatment

To collaborate on integrated bioenergy and sustainable waste management projects in India

OIL Green Energy(OGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Oil India (OIL), and Hindustan Waste Treatment (HWT), a wholly owned subsidiary of SFC Environmental Technologies, have signed a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) to collaborate in the development of integrated bioenergy and sustainable waste management projects in India. The partnership envisages formation of a 50:50 joint venture company to pursue opportunities in compressed biogas (CBG), waste-to-energy and allied sustainable infrastructure projects aligned with India's clean energy transition and circular economy objectives.