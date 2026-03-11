Oil India announces appointment of Govt. nominee director
With effect from 10 March 2026Oil India announced the appointment of Bhupinder Kumar(DlN:11596173), Director, MoP&NG, as Government Nominee Director of the Company w.e.f. 10 March 2026 for a period three years (from the date of notification) on co-terminus basis or until further orders, whichever is earlier
First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 10:31 AM IST