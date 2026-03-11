Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India announces appointment of Govt. nominee director

Oil India announces appointment of Govt. nominee director

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

With effect from 10 March 2026

Oil India announced the appointment of Bhupinder Kumar(DlN:11596173), Director, MoP&NG, as Government Nominee Director of the Company w.e.f. 10 March 2026 for a period three years (from the date of notification) on co-terminus basis or until further orders, whichever is earlier

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

VIP Industries appoints Rahul Poddar as CFO

VIP Industries appoints Rahul Poddar as CFO

Bharat Forge inaugurates state-of-the-art landing gear components machining facility at Pune

Bharat Forge inaugurates state-of-the-art landing gear components machining facility at Pune

NTPC Green gains after arm commissions 270 MW at Khavda-II solar project in Gujarat

NTPC Green gains after arm commissions 270 MW at Khavda-II solar project in Gujarat

H.G. Infra Engineering spurts on bagging Rs 401-cr order from Anuppur Thermal Energy

H.G. Infra Engineering spurts on bagging Rs 401-cr order from Anuppur Thermal Energy

Brigade Ent extends rally for second day after unveiling industrial park project in Bengaluru

Brigade Ent extends rally for second day after unveiling industrial park project in Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS-Iran War UpdatesIMD Weather UpdatePaint StocksGold and Silver Rate todayLPG Shortage NewsCoal India Target PriceLPG shortage shuts restaurantsLPG Crisis