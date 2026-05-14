Oil India consolidated net profit rises 60.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 9293.27 crore

Net profit of Oil India rose 60.26% to Rs 2099.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1310.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 9293.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8808.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.05% to Rs 6619.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6550.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 33946.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32512.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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