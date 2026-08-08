Oil India consolidated net profit rises 91.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.70% to Rs 12503.32 crore

Net profit of Oil India rose 91.40% to Rs 3629.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1896.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.70% to Rs 12503.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7928.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12503.327928.6646.3329.656020.203132.145322.172505.083629.791896.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News