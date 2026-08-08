Oil India consolidated net profit rises 91.40% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 57.70% to Rs 12503.32 croreNet profit of Oil India rose 91.40% to Rs 3629.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1896.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.70% to Rs 12503.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7928.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12503.327928.66 58 OPM %46.3329.65 -PBDT6020.203132.14 92 PBT5322.172505.08 112 NP3629.791896.42 91
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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:09 AM IST