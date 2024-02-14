Oil India gains as PAT zooms to Rs 1,584 cr in Q3 FY23

Oil India rallied 3.60% to Rs 487.30 after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,584.28 in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 325.31 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 5,323.74 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 5342.36 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

On year on year basis, the companys net profit and revenue declined 9.27% and 0.92% respectively.

Profit before tax slipped 16.06% YoY to Rs 1,933.14 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023. Total expenses jumped 19.33% YoY to Rs 4,389.88 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA was at Rs 2,613.75 crore during the quarter, down 11.62% from Rs 2,957.47 crore reported in Q3 FY23. EBITDA margin declined to 41.34% in Q3 FY24 as compared to 49.44% registered in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's realised crude oil price stood at $84.14/ bbl in Q3 FY24 as against $88.33/ bbl recorded in the same period a year ago.

Oil India's crude oil production rose 6.07% to 0.856 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q3 FY24 as against 0.807 MMT of production in Q3 FY23.

Natural Gas production for Q3 FY24 increased 1.98% to 0.822 billion cubic meters (BCM) from 0.806 BCM in Q3 FY23.

On nine month basis, the companys net profit slipped 29.85% to Rs 3523.2 crore on 4.88% decline in revenue to Rs 15197.28 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.

Crude oil price realization for the nine months ended 31 December 2023 was at $82.89 /bbl from $100.27 /bbl for the same period last year. Lower crude oil price realization and lower crude throughput of Numaligarh Refinery on account of turnaround maintenance led to lower group turnover at Rs 26,137.84 crore from Rs 32,261.71 crore for the said period.

Oil India is a state-owned Maharatna under the administrative control of India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. As of 31 December 2023, the Government of India held 56.66% stake in the company.

