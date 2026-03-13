Oil India inaugurates Numaligarh-Siliguri product pipeline capacity augmentation project

Oil India has inaugurated the capacity augmentation project of the Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPL).

The Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPL) is a 654-km long, 406 mm (16-inch) diameter cross country multi-product pipeline which was originally designed and operated for a capacity of 1.72 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA), the pipeline has now been upgraded to 5.5 MMTPA to support the expansion of Numaligarh Refinery from 3.0 MMTPA to 9.0 MMTPA under the Government of India's Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for the North-East.

The capacity enhancement has been achieved through upgradation of existing infrastructure, including conversion of pigging stations at Sekoni, Guwahati, Bongaigaon and Madarihat into Intermediate Pumping Stations, augmentation of pumping facilities at Numaligarh Dispatch Terminal and Upgradation of facilities at Siliguri Receipt Terminal for enhanced operational efficiency and safety.

Implemented as a brownfield project, the augmentation has been completed within approximately Rs 750 crore against the approved cost of Rs 860 crore, achieving substantial savings while optimizing the utilization of existing assets. During the execution phase, the project generated significant employment, with around 4.1-million-man hours over a period exceeding three years across Assam and West Bengal.

The project represents a major milestone in strengthening petroleum product transportation infrastructure in the North-Eastern region and enhancing India's energy security.

