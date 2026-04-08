Oil India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd and Coal India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 April 2026.

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd and Coal India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 April 2026.

Oil India Ltd lost 4.76% to Rs 459 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd tumbled 4.07% to Rs 1062.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 94776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

DCM Shriram Ltd crashed 3.33% to Rs 1113. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1638 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3984 shares in the past one month.

Zydus Wellness Ltd fell 3.13% to Rs 480.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coal India Ltd shed 2.95% to Rs 449.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.11 lakh shares in the past one month.