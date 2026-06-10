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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Oil India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

Avalon Technologies Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd, IFCI Ltd and Manappuram Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 June 2026.

Avalon Technologies Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd, IFCI Ltd and Manappuram Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 June 2026.

Oil India Ltd tumbled 10.90% to Rs 424.2 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Avalon Technologies Ltd crashed 7.10% to Rs 1525. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16468 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35318 shares in the past one month.

TD Power Systems Ltd lost 6.35% to Rs 1152.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

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IFCI Ltd slipped 6.30% to Rs 72.18. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manappuram Finance Ltd pared 6.09% to Rs 288.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

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