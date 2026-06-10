Oil India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Oil India Ltd is quoting at Rs 449.7, down 5.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.35% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% slide in NIFTY and a 7.63% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 449.7, down 5.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 23396.85. The Sensex is at 74514.44, up 0.81%.Oil India Ltd has lost around 1.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39752.95, down 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 450.65, down 5.66% on the day. Oil India Ltd tumbled 3.35% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% slide in NIFTY and a 7.63% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 17.38 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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