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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Oil India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Oil India Ltd is quoting at Rs 506.7, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.97% in last one year as compared to a 4.92% fall in NIFTY and a 13.47% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Oil India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 506.7, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 23453.9. The Sensex is at 74798.65, up 0.32%. Oil India Ltd has added around 9.38% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39542.35, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 508.8, up 3.27% on the day. Oil India Ltd is up 20.97% in last one year as compared to a 4.92% fall in NIFTY and a 13.47% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 18.76 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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