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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India Q1 PAT surges over 3-fold to Rs 2,870 cr

Oil India Q1 PAT surges over 3-fold to Rs 2,870 cr

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Oil India's standalone net profit soared 252.83% YoY to Rs 2,870.21 crore in Q1 FY27, supported by higher crude oil production and improved crude oil price realization.

Revenue from operations jumped 58.77% YoY to Rs 7,958.05 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company said its standalone PAT in Q1 FY27 was the highest ever, aided by an 11% increase in crude oil production and crude oil price realization of $98.73 per barrel. Crude oil production rose to 0.950 MMT from 0.853 MMT in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 240.92% YoY to Rs 3741.72 crore in Q1 FY27. <0p> Oil India also achieved its highest-ever daily crude oil production of 10,921 tonnes, equivalent to 84,109 barrels, on 27 June 2026.

 

The companys material subsidiary, Numaligarh Refinery (NRL), reported a 167% YoY increase in PAT to Rs 1,305 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 488 crore in Q1 FY26. NRLs gross refining margin (GRM) improved sharply to $35.95 per barrel from $5.02 per barrel, while distillate yield increased to 87.58% from 85.38%.

On consolidated basis, the companys net profit jumped 91.40% to Rs 3629.79 crore on 57.70% rise in net sales to Rs 1,250 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

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Oil India is engaged in exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil, and production of LPG. It also provides various E&P-related services for oil blocks.

The counter declined 1.21% to settle at Rs 441 on Friday, 7 August 2026.

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 11:16 AM IST