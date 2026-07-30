Oil India signs MoU with Municipal Corporation of Delhi

For establishment of CBG plants in Delhi

Oil India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the establishment of Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plant(s) based on Segregated Organic Municipal Solid Waste in Delhi.

The Memorandum of Understanding establishes a framework for cooperation between OIL and MCD to facilitate the development of CBG plants. Initially to take this forward two CBG plants of the capacity 500 TPD and 300 TPD respectively utilizing segregated organic municipal solid waste generated within Delhi are bring planned. These plants will produce 30 to 32 TPD of Compressed Biogas.

The initiative aims to convert biodegradable waste into renewable green fuel, thereby reducing landfill dependency, improving urban sanitation, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting the Government of India's energy transition and circular economy objectives.