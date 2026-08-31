Oil India subsidiary signs MoU with four Municipalities of Haryana

For development of integrated CBG and waste-to-energy projects

OIL Green Energy (OGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Oil India (OIL), signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with four Municipalities of Haryana Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar and Ambala for development of Integrated CBG and Waste-to-Energy Projects across the respective clusters.

The four projects are proposed across the Hisar (500 TPD), Ambala (900 TPD), Faridabad (1,600 TPD) and Gurugram (2,000 TPD) clusters. Together, the facilities will have the capacity to scientifically process 5,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day and are expected to produce 7075 TPD of Compressed Biogas (CBG) along with 50 MW of green power.

The projects envisage an integrated waste processing and resource-recovery approach, wherein municipal solid waste will undergo scientific pre-processing and segregation to maximise resource recovery. Recyclable material will be recovered, the wet and biodegradable fraction will be utilised for production of CBG, while only the non recyclable dry fraction will be utilised for generation of electricity through Waste-to Energy facilities.

This integrated approach is aimed at maximising resource recovery, optimising energy recovery from non-recyclable waste and reducing dependence on landfilling, while converting different fractions of municipal waste into valuable clean energy in the form of CBG and green electricity.

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