Oil jumps, global stocks wobble as Trump questions Iran ceasefire despite AI shares lifting parts of Wall Street

Brent crude surged above $78 and briefly topped $80 as fears of a prolonged Iran conflict rattled markets, lifting Treasury yields, pressuring housing and travel stocks and outweighing gains in Nvidia, Broadcom and other AI-linked shares.

Oil prices rose and stock markets dropped in shaky trading worldwide Wednesday after President Donald Trump raised doubts about the temporary truce in the war with Iran.

The S&P 500 fell as much as 1.1% after Trump said the ceasefire agreement was over, but the index then trimmed its loss to 0.3% after Trump said recent fighting did not mean a return to full-scale war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 576 points, or 1.1%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2% after erasing an early loss.

The action was stronger in the oil market where the price for a barrel of Brent crude climbed 5.2% to $78.02 and briefly topped $80. Thats still below its peak from earlier in the war, when the price for the most actively traded contract reached nearly $120 but the jump is unsettling because oil prices had just dropped back to where they were before the war. The continuation of the war will block the Strait of Hormuz and prevent the delivery of crude from the Persian Gulf to customers worldwide. That could worsen inflation, which economists expected would ease with oil prices and in turn force the Federal Reserve and other central banks to raise interest rates. Higher rates can keep a lid on inflation but they also slow the economy and hurt prices for all kinds of investments.

Stocks of companies in the housing industry helped lead the way lower. They were hurt by worries that rising Treasury yields in the bond market will mean higher rates for mortgages and chill the industry. Builders FirstSource which sells countertops, windows and other building supplies, fell 5.4%. Homebuilders PulteGroup fell 5.4% and D.R. Horton sank 4.6%. Companies with big fuel bills also sank. American Airlines lost 4%, and cruise operator Carnival fell 3.9%.

Helping to offset those losses was a steadying for some influential stocks in the artificial-intelligence industry. Theyve been under pressure in recent weeks on worries that their prices shot too high and that AI may not produce enough productivity and profits to make all the investments in chips and data centers worth it. Their swings carry a lot of weight on Wall Street because AI stocks have grown into some of the U.S. markets biggest, giving their movements more effect on the S&P 500 than other stocks.

Nvidia rose 3.7% and was the strongest force pushing upward on the S&P 500 because its the largest stock on Wall Street. Broadcom followed it climbing 4.8% after Apple announced a multiyear commitment where Broadcom will design and produce custom components for its products. Apple said the agreements value could top $30 billion.

In Asia, South Koreas Kospi dropped 5.3% and continued its sharp swings amid seesawing worries and euphoria about the AI stocks that dominate its market. Hong Kongs Hang Seng index was an outlier and rose 3%. Shares that trade there of Chinese AI startup Zhipu, known also as Z.ai and traded as Knowledge Atlas Technology, jumped 13.4%. European markets turned sharply lower after Trump said, For me, I think its over about the status of the ceasefire. He added that U.S. representatives can continue negotiations, but I think theyre wasting their time. Germanys DAX lost 2.2%, and Frances CAC 40 sank 2.2%.

In the bond market, Treasury yields rose with the price of oil. The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly got near 4.60% before pulling back to 4.57%. Thats up from 4.55% late Tuesday and from just 3.97% before the war with Iran began.

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