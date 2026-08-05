Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit rises 21.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.68% to Rs 204987.35 crore

Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn rose 21.37% to Rs 11898.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9804.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.68% to Rs 204987.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163106.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.204987.35163106.337.5515.8016018.0424911.106540.6915527.1411898.939804.07

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