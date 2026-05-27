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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit rises 45.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit rises 45.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 3.61% to Rs 173805.19 crore

Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn rose 45.60% to Rs 10819.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7431.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 173805.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 167749.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.35% to Rs 41424.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36225.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.15% to Rs 662247.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 663262.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales173805.19167749.00 4 662247.32663262.31 0 OPM %14.5912.98 -15.5713.40 - PBDT28447.1422176.36 28 105449.3487754.92 20 PBT19102.1713263.97 44 68058.6752548.95 30 NP10819.657431.14 46 41424.3836225.61 14

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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