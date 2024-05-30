Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 269.05, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 73.69% in last one year as compared to a 21.68% rally in NIFTY and a 68.12% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 269.05, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 22553.1. The Sensex is at 74074.04, down 0.58%.Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost around 4.86% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40572.2, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 131.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 268.5, down 1.36% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd jumped 73.69% in last one year as compared to a 21.68% rally in NIFTY and a 68.12% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.44 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News