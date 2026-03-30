Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd soars 1.35%, gains for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 285.75, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.19% in last one year as compared to a 2.63% slide in NIFTY and a 5.88% slide in the Nifty Energy.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 285.75, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.15% on the day, quoting at 22557.05. The Sensex is at 72676.7, down 1.23%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has gained around 1.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35214.8, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 319.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 294.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 285.15, up 1.15% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up 15.19% in last one year as compared to a 2.63% slide in NIFTY and a 5.88% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 10.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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