Oil Surges Past $100 as Middle East Conflict Rattles Wall Street and Stocks Plunge

Geopolitical tensions drive Brent oil to its highest level since May, triggering widespread stock market losses and fueling inflation worries across the U.S. and Europe.

Brent oil shot to its highest price since May after increased fighting in the Middle East on Thursday threatened to slow the global flow of crude. At the same time, sharp drops for two of Wall Streets most influential companies, Alphabet and Tesla, yanked the U.S. stock market to its worst loss in a month.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% and is on track for its first back-to-back weekly loss since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 506 points (1%) and the Nasdaq composite sank 2.2%.

Stocks fell under the pressure of rising oil prices which raise costs for businesses and erode their customers ability to spend. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international standard, jumped 7% to settle at $100.69. It touched $102 during the day, the highest price since May for the most actively traded Brent contract in the market. The cause: attacks on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea. That threatens another avenue that oil companies use to move their crude from the Middle East to customers worldwide, along with the Strait of Hormuz. Underscoring the importance of the sea route for the economy, President Donald Trump threatened major military punishment against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are backed by Iran, if they keep attacking ships. It was just a few weeks ago that Brent had dropped below $72 per barrel, roughly back to where it was before the United States and Israel attacked Iran to begin their war, on hopes that a wind-down in the war would fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The jumps in oil prices will worsen inflation, just when it had begun to decelerate by more than economists expected which in turn could push the Federal Reserve and other central banks to raise interest rates which would slow economies and undercut prices for stocks and other investments. The European Central Bank held its main interest rates steady at its meeting Thursday but traders are betting on a 36% chance the Fed will hike the federal funds rate at its meeting next week. Thats up from the nearly 12% probability seen a week ago, according to data from CME Group.

Gasoline prices tend to follow oil prices higher, and a gallon of regular costs an average of $4.09 across the United States, according to AAA. Thats still below highs of roughly $4.56 in May, but it was at just $3.93 a month ago. On Wall Street, stocks of companies with big fuel bills fell to sharp losses on worries about higher expenses.

American Airlines fell 8.4% even though it reported a much bigger profit for the spring than analysts expected, something that usually sends a stocks price higher. Also, it raised airfares, which helped it offset its higher fuel prices, during the latest quarter. Southwest Airlines lost 6.2%, even though it also reported better profit and revenue than analysts expected.

Tesla tumbled 14.5% after Elon Musks electric-vehicle company reported a weaker profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. One of the few thats larger is Alphabet, and its stock fell 7.1% even though the parent company of Google delivered stronger profit and revenue than analysts expected. Investors focused instead on how much Alphabet is planning to spend on artificial-intelligence investments. Alphabet raised its forecast for capital spending over the full year after its investments last quarter doubled to nearly $45 billion from a year earlier.

In stock markets abroad, indexes fell sharply in Europe after oil prices jumped. Frances CAC 40 dropped 1.6% for one of the larger losses. Indexes in Asia were stronger earlier in the day, and South Koreas Kospi jumped 4.4%.

Higher oil prices pushed the yield of the 10-year Treasury up to 4.69% from 4.67% late Wednesday and from just 3.97% before the war with Iran began. Thats a significant increase and its already brought long-term U.S. mortgage rates to their highest levels in nearly a year.

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