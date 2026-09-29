Ola Electric board to mulls Rs 1,000 crore rights issue next week

Ola Electric Mobility said that the company's board will meet on Monday, 05 October 2026, to consider a rights issue of partly paid-up equity shares of the company of face value Rs 10 each for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore.

The announcement was made after market hours on Monday (28 September 2026).

Ola Electric Mobility is an electric vehicle manufacturer with vertically integrated capabilities across EVs, battery cells and related technologies. The company operates its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu and a battery innovation centre in Bengaluru focused on cell and battery technology.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 336 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 426 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations declined 45.0% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 455 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 828 crore in Q1 FY26.

The scrip declined 3.49% to currently trade at Rs 36.55 on the BSE.

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