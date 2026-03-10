Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ola Electric celebrates India's ICC World Cup victory with launch of Champions Edition of S1 Pro+ and Roadster X+

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

Ola Electric today announced the Champions Edition of its flagship 4680 Bharat Cell powered S1 Pro+ (5.2 kWh) scooter and Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh) motorcycle to commemorate India's historic third ICC Men's T20 World Cup victory.

The limited Champions Edition will be available at the company stores and website from tomorrow till the end of April 2026.

With the Champions Edition, the company aims to give fans a way to hold on to that moment and celebrate it every day. The Champions Edition S1 Pro+ and Roadster X+ feature a vibrant blue livery at no extra cost, marking the country's third T20 World Cup triumph, and celebrating the passion of millions of Indian fans.

 

Arvind SmartSpaces acquires residential project in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Hindustan Zinc signs MoU with CMR Green Technologies

InterGlobe Aviation CEO resigns

Aditya Birla Capital invests Rs 750 cr in Aditya Birla Housing Finance

H.G. Infra Engineering bags Rs 401-cr order from Anuppur Thermal Energy

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

