Ola Electric celebrates India's ICC World Cup victory with launch of Champions Edition of S1 Pro+ and Roadster X+

Ola Electric today announced the Champions Edition of its flagship 4680 Bharat Cell powered S1 Pro+ (5.2 kWh) scooter and Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh) motorcycle to commemorate India's historic third ICC Men's T20 World Cup victory.

The limited Champions Edition will be available at the company stores and website from tomorrow till the end of April 2026.

With the Champions Edition, the company aims to give fans a way to hold on to that moment and celebrate it every day. The Champions Edition S1 Pro+ and Roadster X+ feature a vibrant blue livery at no extra cost, marking the country's third T20 World Cup triumph, and celebrating the passion of millions of Indian fans.

