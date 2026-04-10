Ola Electric climbs on strong momentum, rises 36% in three sessions

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility jumped 7.71% to Rs 39.14, extending gains for a third consecutive session.

The stock has rallied 35.86% over the past three sessions and has surged 84.54% from its record low of Rs 21.21 hit on 2 March 2026, indicating a sharp improvement in investor sentiment.

The recent momentum follows a series of positive developments. The company announced the readiness of its indigenously developed 46100 format LFP battery cell, marking progress in its battery innovation roadmap.

Ola Electric is also scaling up its gigafactory operations and expanding battery manufacturing capacity. It recently reduced prices of its flagship Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh electric motorcycle, supported by improved cost efficiencies from higher cell production.

Operationally, the company has reported a recovery in demand. Registrations rose over 150% month-on-month to 10,117 units in March 2026, while daily orders crossed 1,000 units in the final week of the month.

The company also crossed 1 million cumulative registrations in March, becoming the first EV manufacturer in India to reach this milestone, according to VAHAN data.

Ola Electric Mobility is an Indian electric vehicle manufacturer focused on vertically integrating technology and manufacturing across EVs and key components, including battery cells.

The company's net loss widened to Rs Rs 487 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 418 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 55% YoY to Rs 470 crore from Rs 1,045 crore.