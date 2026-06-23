Ola Electric gains as homegrown battery technology clears BIS standards

Ola Electric Mobility rose 2.78% to Rs 43.70 after its subsidiary, Ola Cell Technologies (OCT), received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for its indigenously developed 46100 lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cell.

With the certification, Ola Electric said it has become the first Indian company to receive BIS approval for a domestically developed cell in the 46100 format.

The company said the LFP 46100 cell has also qualified under IS 16893 Parts 2 and 3 and UN 38.3 standards, confirming compliance with prescribed electrical, mechanical, environmental, reliability and transportation safety requirements.

According to Ola Electric, the battery cell has been developed with significant localisation across materials, components, engineering and manufacturing processes, strengthening its in-house battery technology capabilities.

The company said the cell underwent a series of safety, performance and endurance tests at a NABL-accredited laboratory. These included thermal abuse, external short-circuit, forced discharge, impact, vibration, crush, free-fall and mechanical shock assessments.

The certified LFP 46100 platform expands Ola Electric's in-house battery portfolio beyond its NMC 4680 Bharat Cell platform. The company said the cell offers an energy density of more than 170 Wh/kg and is designed for applications where safety, lifecycle and cost efficiency are critical.

Ola Electric added that thousands of vehicles powered by its 4680 Bharat Cells are already operating on Indian roads, covering millions of kilometres in real-world conditions.

The company said its Gigafactory and common 46-series battery architecture for both NMC and LFP chemistries are expected to support future mobility and energy storage applications while reducing dependence on imported cell technologies.

Ola Electric Mobility is India's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. It specialises in the vertical integration of technology and manufacturing for EVs and their components, including battery cells.

The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 500 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 487 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations declined 56.6% YoY and 43.6% QoQ to Rs 265 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

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