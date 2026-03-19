Ola Electric launches limited period festive campaign 'Navratri Mahotsav'
Ola Electric Mobility today announced the launch of its Navratri Mahotsav, a limited period festive campaign offering benefits of over Rs 30,000 across its S1 scooter and Roadster motorcycle portfolio. As part of the nine-day celebration of Chaitra Navratri, the company has rolled out a range of offers including cash discounts, extended warranty, and instant cashback options. Adding to the festive momentum, Ola Electric will also host daily 90-minute Muhurat windows featuring limited units of select models at special, limited-time prices.
Building on a strong customer response to its recently introduced upgrade initiative, Ola Electric has also announced the expansion of its Ola Insider Upgrade Program to 60% of its customer base across India. Initially launched as a pilot in select cities, the program has seen thousands of enquiries and will now be scaled to cover all Gen 1 and Gen 2 Ola Electric customers, enabling them to seamlessly upgrade to the company's latest Gen 3 products.
Starting today, Ola Electric is rolling out a suite of limited-period festive offers across its portfolio:Festive Benefits on S1: Customers can avail a ₹9,999 cash discount along with an 8-Year Extended Warranty across the S1 range during the nine auspicious days of Navratri. Roadster Range: The Roadster motorcycles will be available at revised prices, complemented by an 8-Year Extended Warranty. Muhurat Mahotsav: Each day will feature a 90-minute Muhurat window with limited units of the S1 Pro+ 4 kWh priced at ₹99,999 and the Roadster X+ 4.5 kWh at ₹79,999. Cashback: Up to ₹10,000 instant cashback on EMIs on select credit cards
Ola Electric currently offers a comprehensive portfolio of Gen 3 S1 scooters and Roadster motorcycles. The premium S1 Gen 3 range includes the S1 Pro+ in 5.2kWh and 4kWh configurations and the S1 Pro in 4kWh and 3kWh configurations, priced at ₹1,80,338, ₹1,60,338, ₹1,39,999, and ₹1,19,999 respectively. The mass-market S1 X lineup includes the Gen 3 S1 X+ (4kWh) and Gen 3 S1 X in 2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh variants, priced at ₹1,09,999, ₹84,999, ₹88,999, and ₹1,04,999 respectively.
The Roadster motorcycle portfolio includes the Roadster X+ in 9.1kWh and 4.5kWh configurations priced at ₹1,89,999 and ₹1,29,999 respectively, and the Roadster X in 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5kWh configurations priced at ₹99,999, ₹1,09,999, and ₹1,24,999 respectively.
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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 1:04 PM IST