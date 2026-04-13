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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric launches new scooter S1 X+ 5.2 kWh With 4680 Bharat Cells

Ola Electric launches new scooter S1 X+ 5.2 kWh With 4680 Bharat Cells

Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Ola Electric today announced the launch of the new S1 X+ 5.2 kWh, powered by its indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell. With this, the company is bringing its advanced in-house cell technology to the mass market, making long range EV scooters accessible for every Indian.

Launched at an introductory price of Rs 1,29,999 valid till 15th April, S1 X+ 5.2 kWh marks a major milestone in Ola Electric's journey to drive adoption of high-performance EV technology at scale. This move underscores Ola Electric's vertical integration across cell development, battery pack engineering, and vehicle manufacturing, enabling it to rapidly scale breakthrough technology across segments.

 

The S1 X+ 5.2 kWh brings together strong performance, everyday practicality, and advanced technology in one package. Powered by an 11 kW mid-drive motor with integrated MCU, the scooter delivers a 320 km IDC range and a top speed of 125 km/h. It also comes equipped with Brake-by-Wire and front disc brakes, offering improved control and braking performance.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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