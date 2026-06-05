Ola Electric Mobility allots 21.75 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Ola Electric Mobility has approved the allotment of 21,75,78,428 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 35.86 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 25.86 per equity share), which takes into account a discount of 4.98% (i.e., Rs 1.88 per equity share) to the floor price of Rs 37.74 per equity share, determined in accordance with Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, aggregating upto Rs 780.24 crore, pursuant to the Issue.

Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 44,108,298,850 comprising 4,410,829,885 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to Rs 46,284,083,130 comprising 4,628,408,313 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.