Ola Electric Mobility reports consolidated net loss of Rs 336.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 45.05% to Rs 455.00 crore

Net Loss of Ola Electric Mobility reported to Rs 336.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 428.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 45.05% to Rs 455.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 828.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.455.00828.00-36.26-28.62-209.00-263.00-336.00-428.00-336.00-428.00

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