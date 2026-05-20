Ola Electric Mobility reports consolidated net loss of Rs 500.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 56.63% to Rs 265.00 crore

Net Loss of Ola Electric Mobility reported to Rs 500.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 870.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 56.63% to Rs 265.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 611.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1833.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2276.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 50.09% to Rs 2253.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4514.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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