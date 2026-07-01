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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric Mobility rises after vehicle registrations nearly double in Q1 FY26

Ola Electric Mobility rises after vehicle registrations nearly double in Q1 FY26

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

Ola Electric Mobility added 2.79% to Rs 45.01 after the company announced that it has registered 43,719 vehicles in Q1 FY26, nearly doubling from 22,252 vehicles in Q4 FY25, according to VAHAN data.

The quarter concluded with 16,144 registrations in June 2026, reflecting sustained business momentum and the company's strongest monthly performance in recent quarters.

The strong sequential growth demonstrates continued improvement in retail execution, customer demand and product availability, building on the operational initiatives undertaken over the last few quarters.

June's performance further reinforces the positive trajectory seen through the quarter, as the company continues to strengthen its position in India's fast-growing electric two-wheeler market.

 

Ola Electric spokesperson said, "Q1 FY26 marks a significant milestone in our growth journey, with registrations doubling sequentially and June registering 16,144 vehicles - our strongest monthly performance in recent quarters.

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The sustained momentum reflects the success of our operational improvements, strong product portfolio and continued customer preference for Ola Electric."

Ola Electric Mobility is India's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. It specialises in the vertical integration of technology and manufacturing for EVs and their components, including battery cells.

The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 500 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 487 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations declined 56.6% YoY and 43.6% QoQ to Rs 265 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

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