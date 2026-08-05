Ola Electric Mobility signs MoU with Axis Energy

For potential BESS deployment of up to 20 GWh

Ola Electric Mobility today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Axis Energy outlining the potential deployment of up to 20 GWh of battery energy storage systems by 2032.

The MoU is the first large-scale partnership for Ola Mahashakti, Ola's forthcoming energy storage platform for commercial, industrial and utility-scale applications, scheduled to launch on 15 August. The partnership is an early demonstration of the scale of demand Mahashakti can address. It establishes utility-scale BESS as a significant new growth avenue for Ola.

Axis Energy is building one of India's largest pipelines of storage-backed renewable projects. The company has secured grid approvals for over 3,750 MW Projects in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan and has a strong pipeline of ~3500 MW. These projects, spanning Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE), hybrid, and other non-solar configurations, will require large-scale BESS to improve renewable energy integration, enhance grid reliability, and deliver firm, round-the-clock clean energy.

India's energy transition will require storage deployment at an unprecedented scale. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) estimates that India will require 400+ GWh by 2032. Mahashakti addresses this opportunity with a first-of-its-kind India-designed and India-manufactured BESS platform spanning renewable-energy integration, industrial power, grid infrastructure and data-centre applications.

Ola's proposition is built on vertical integration, from cell technology to manufacturing and system engineering. This is designed to give customers greater control over safety and performance, stronger supply-chain security and a lower total cost of ownership over the system's operating life.