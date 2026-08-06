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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric opens its sales and service network to dealer partners across India

Ola Electric opens its sales and service network to dealer partners across India

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Ola Electric today announced it is opening its sales and service network to dealer partners across India. This marks a structural shift in the company's go-to-market approach, five years after it launched its first electric scooters.

Ola Electric built its early growth through company owned stores, using them to build EV awareness, establish the brand, and create India's largest EV two-wheeler customer base of over 1 million riders. As the EV industry has matured and consumer acceptance has grown, the company is now evolving this model. Over the coming months, company stores will transition to focus on brand and product experience, while dealer partners will become the backbone of local sales, service and scale across the country.

 

The move follows a month of on ground engagement with dealers nationwide. Ola Electric said the response has been strong, with dealers expressing confidence that the company's product portfolio, combined with their local market execution, can meaningfully accelerate both Ola's sales and EV adoption in India more broadly.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 2:16 PM IST