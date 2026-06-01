Ola Electric records 23% MoM growth in registrations in May 2026

Ola Electric today announced sustained growth momentum in May 2026, with registrations rising to 15,139 units, up from 12,323 units in April, according to VAHAN data. It represents a 23% MoM increase, building on the recovery momentum seen in the months of March and April 2026.

According to VAHAN, industry volumes grew from approximately 148,000 units in April 2026 to around 170,000 units in May 2026, reflecting growth of about 15%. Against this backdrop, Ola Electric delivered 23% month-on-month growth, growing nearly three times faster than the industry. The third consecutive month of robust sales recovery comes on the back of a front-end retail rejig and better operational execution, as Ola's two-wheeler EV portfolio bounces back amid petrol price increases, marking a broader market shift to electric vehicles.