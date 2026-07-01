Wednesday, July 01, 2026 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric registers 43,719 vehicles in Q1 FY26

Ola Electric registers 43,719 vehicles in Q1 FY26

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

Records 16,144 registrations in June 2026

Ola Electric today announced that it registered 43,719 vehicles in Q1 FY26, nearly doubling from 22,252 vehicles in Q4 FY25, according to VAHAN data. The quarter concluded with 16,144 registrations in June 2026, reflecting sustained business momentum and the company's strongest monthly performance in recent quarters.

The strong sequential growth demonstrates continued improvement in retail execution, customer demand and product availability, building on the operational initiatives undertaken over the last few quarters. June's performance further reinforces the positive trajectory seen through the quarter, as the company continues to strengthen its position in India's fast-growing electric two-wheeler market.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Va Tech Wabag secures Donauinsel water works expansion project in Vienna

Va Tech Wabag secures Donauinsel water works expansion project in Vienna

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 3,249 trucks and buses (CV>3.5T) in June'26

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 3,249 trucks and buses (CV>3.5T) in June'26

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 59,935 units in June 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 59,935 units in June 2026

U.S. Stocks Tick Up as Oil Eases on Hopes for Iran Deal; Nvidia Leads Gains

U.S. Stocks Tick Up as Oil Eases on Hopes for Iran Deal; Nvidia Leads Gains

Indian financial system remains resilient as Bank NPA's at multi-decadal low of 1.8%: RBI FSR report

Indian financial system remains resilient as Bank NPA's at multi-decadal low of 1.8%: RBI FSR report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch Today9 Years of GSTJuly Bank Holiday ListIndia AI MissionSarvam India AiGST Credit ChallengeKnack Packaging IPO DetailsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance