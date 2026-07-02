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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric registers 43,719 vehicles in Q1 FY27

Ola Electric registers 43,719 vehicles in Q1 FY27

Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Records 16,144 registrations in June 2026

Ola Electric today announced that it registered 43,719 vehicles in Q1 FY27, nearly doubling from 22,252 vehicles in Q4 FY26, according to VAHAN data. The quarter concluded with 16,144 registrations in June 2026, reflecting sustained business momentum and the company's strongest monthly performance in recent quarters.

The strong sequential growth demonstrates continued improvement in retail execution, customer demand and product availability, building on the operational initiatives undertaken over the last few quarters. June's performance further reinforces the positive trajectory seen through the quarter, as the company continues to strengthen its position in India's fast-growing electric two-wheeler market.

 

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

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