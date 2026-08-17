Ola Electric unveils its Shakti energy storage portfolio

For deployment from home to grid

Ola Electric unveiled an ambitious expansion of its Shakti energy storage portfolio-designed to store energy when it is available and deploy it when it is needed-from keeping a home powered through an outage to managing renewable energy at grid scale. Built around indigenous LFP battery technology and the company's vertically integrated cell-to system capabilities, Ola Shakti creates a single architecture across three markets: home energy with Shakti Gen2, commercial and infrastructure energy with Shakti Rack, and industrial and utility-scale energy with Mahashakti.

The use cases of our world-class battery and cell technology will manifest beyond electric mobility, said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Ola Electric. Ola Shakti extends that innovation across every scale-from the home to the grid-helping India store and use clean energy intelligently. It is the natural next step as we leverage our Gigafactory, indigenous LFP cells, and nationwide network to deliver reliable, affordable energy storage without incremental capital intensity.

Product Overview Product Application Key Specifications Shakti Gen2 Homes 4.6 kWh / 3 kW and 9.2 kWh / 6 kW; ~1.5 hours backup at full loadShakti Solar Charge Controller Homes with Solar Standalone MPPT; 3 kW and 6 kW Shakti AC Rack Commercial Establishments 73 kWh, 18-50 kW inverter, 415 V three-phase AC, integrated inverterShakti DC Rack Telecom and DC Establishments 38-77 kWh per rack, 48 V DC, LFP, air-cooledMahashakti Rack Commercial & Industrial 257 kWh and 125 kW, integrated PCS, 415 V three phase AC, liquid-cooledMahashakti Utility Scale and Large Industrial 6.26 MWh, 2.5 MW, 1331.2 V DC, liquid-cooled, configurable for 2-4 hour duration