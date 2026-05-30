Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 164.38% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 43.62% to Rs 644.72 croreNet profit of Olectra Greentech rose 164.38% to Rs 55.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.62% to Rs 644.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 448.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.79% to Rs 177.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 138.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.32% to Rs 2312.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1801.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales644.72448.92 44 2312.171801.90 28 OPM %15.4511.99 -14.2714.46 - PBDT90.8338.75 134 290.93225.17 29 PBT79.8129.25 173 246.14187.88 31 NP55.5221.00 164 177.49138.89 28
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:14 PM IST