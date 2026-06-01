Olectra Greentech surges after Q4 PAT soars 164% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Olectra Greentech rallied 7.64% to Rs 1,270.85 after the company reported a strong performance for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 164.38% to Rs 55.52 crore on 43.62% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 644.72 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 172.85% to Rs 79.81 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Total expenses climbed 35.559% To Rs 571.47 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 421.48 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 464.84 crore (up 39.93% YoY), power & fuel expenses was at Rs 8.86 crore (up 200.34% YoY) while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 22.78 crore (down 14.01% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 15.37 crore (down 21.54% YoY) during the period under review.

Segment-wise, revenue from energy division surged 93.99% YoY to Rs 105.2 crore whil revenue from mobility segment climbed 36.65% YoY to Rs 539.19 crore during the period under review.

On annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 27.8% to Rs 177.49 crore on 28.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,312.16 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share of face value Rs 4 each for FY26.

Olectra Greentech is engaged in the manufacturing of composite polymer insulators, electric buses, and electric trucks.

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