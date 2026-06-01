Olectra Greentech surges after Q4 PAT soars 164% YoY to Rs 55 cr
Olectra Greentech rallied 7.64% to Rs 1,270.85 after the company reported a strong performance for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.The companys consolidated net profit surged 164.38% to Rs 55.52 crore on 43.62% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 644.72 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Profit before tax (PBT) soared 172.85% to Rs 79.81 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.
Total expenses climbed 35.559% To Rs 571.47 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 421.48 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 464.84 crore (up 39.93% YoY), power & fuel expenses was at Rs 8.86 crore (up 200.34% YoY) while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 22.78 crore (down 14.01% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 15.37 crore (down 21.54% YoY) during the period under review.
Segment-wise, revenue from energy division surged 93.99% YoY to Rs 105.2 crore whil revenue from mobility segment climbed 36.65% YoY to Rs 539.19 crore during the period under review.
On annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 27.8% to Rs 177.49 crore on 28.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,312.16 crore in FY26 over FY25.
Also Read
Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share of face value Rs 4 each for FY26.
Olectra Greentech is engaged in the manufacturing of composite polymer insulators, electric buses, and electric trucks.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:16 AM IST